Tennis Gear To Kickstart Your New Favorite Quarantine Hobby

Is it just me, or does tennis feel more relevant than ever right now — and by extension, do tennis outfits feel like they're finally getting their day in the athleisure sun? Besides the fact that tennis is arguably the most social distancing-friendly sport around, the U.S. Open — which kicked off last night — is already shaping up to be the most exciting and important tournament in recent memory.
Naomi Osaka strode onto the court wearing a face mask emblazoned with Breonna Taylor's name (and won her first-round match). Meanwhile, Serena Williams is hoping to win her 24th Grand Slam title, which would match the record set by Margaret Court.
All that to say: I'm feeling motivated to play the game. And even more than that, I'm excited to wear some clothes inspired by the sport. It's not just me. In June, Lyst noted a major spike in searches for tennis clothes, with a 33% increase in demand for pleated tennis skirts in just a month.
But when it comes to tennis outfits, there are so many options. There are skirts, skorts, full on dresses; not to mention cute visors and accessories. To help you cut through all the racket (if you'll pardon the expression), we've selected some of the most fun and functional tennis clothes on the market right now.
