If you ever wondered what Gwyneth Paltrow’s Royal Tenenbaums character, Margot Tenenbaum, would wear today, you’re in luck. The actor’s lifestyle brand, Goop, and sports-inspired fashion label Lacoste have partnered for a collection referencing the Wes Anderson film.
On Tuesday, the two announced a collaboration, which includes a range of styles paying tribute to the Lacoste striped polo dress famously worn by Paltrow in the 2001 comedy. The result is a capsule that combines tenniscore and preppy aesthetics. In addition to featuring a frock similar to Paltrow’s film look, the line includes a retro-inspired jumpsuit with puffed sleeves, a knit polo set, and court-ready mini skirts.
More than 20 years after The Royal Tenenbaums debuted, the film’s costume legacy is still intact. Many of the movie’s style choices, from monochrome tracksuits and polo shirts to mini skirts and fluffy coats, are some of 2022's biggest trends.
Available now, the collection, which retails from $150 to $595, is available online and at select Goop stores and flagship Lacoste locations.
