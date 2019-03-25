Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Gwyneth Paltrow
Vacation
5 Celebrity-Inspired Vacations To Take This Summer
by
Olivia Harrison
More from Gwyneth Paltrow
Pop Culture
Apple Martin Sheds Light On A Growing Instagram Epidemic
Kathryn Lindsay
Mar 25, 2019
TV Shows
Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Show Sounds Like The College Admissions Scam Come...
Kathryn Lindsay
Mar 22, 2019
Movies
Gwyneth Paltrow Is The Perfect Amount Of Too Much In The New
Avengers: Endgame...
Morgan Baila
Mar 14, 2019
Gwyneth Paltrow
Ear Seeds & Psychological Astrologers: Inside Goop's $1,000 ...
In Goop Health, the annual wellness summit hosted by Goop founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow, has somewhat of a Fyre Fest aura about it. It’s insanely
by
Cory Stieg
Marie Kondo
Marie Kondo Could Be Our Next Major Lifestyle Guru
Move over Gwyneth Paltrow. Step aside Kourtney Kardashian. The newest lifestyle queen may just be Marie Kondo. Just a few months after the premiere (and
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Just As Baffled By Goop’s Products On
Satu...
Goop is a mystery to us all. The company that brought vaginal steaming into our popular culture was hilariously parodied last night on Saturday Night
by
Meagan Fredette
Health Trends
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Psychedelics Are The Next Wellness Craze — &...
Usually, when Gwyneth Paltrow says something wildly inaccurate about health or wellness on goop, a chorus of "actually's" reverberates throughout the
by
Cory Stieg
Entertainment
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Is The Victim In $3.1 Million Ski & Run ...
Update: According to E!, Gwyneth Paltrow alleges that she is the real victim of the skiing accident which she is being sued for by Terry Sanderson. Per
by
Natalie Morin
Pop Culture
A Bad Break-Up Almost Cost Gwyneth Paltrow Her Most Iconic Role
Can you mark the movement of Hollywood based on Brad Pitt? Maybe! His presence at least had a small effect on Gwyneth Paltrow's career — she nearly
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Netflix Is About To Get Goop-y
Netflix clearly wants to change our lives. We all remember back when Queer Eye took over the world, and just last month Tidying Up with Marie Kondo became
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
CommentsByCelebs Break Down The Best Celeb Comments Of 2018
In 2018, there were three ways to keep up with celebrities: IRL, online, and in online comments. The latter is probably the most exciting way to see what
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Shop Goop & Universal Standard's Five-Piece Collection
When Universal Standard launched its unprecedented size range (00 to 40!) in October, co-founder and CCO Alexandra Waldman told Refinery29 that they're
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
I Wanted To Hate Goop — But The Skin Care Made Me Glow
Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, has earned a certain reputation since its launch a decade ago, due in part to its approach to wellness that
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Pop Culture
Chris Martin Felt "Completely Worthless" After Gwyneth Paltrow Split
While Chris Martin is staying quiet about his rumored relationship with Dakota Johnson, the Coldplay singer is ready to talk about a past relationship in
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Wellness
I Got Goop'd: Inside Canada's First In Goop Health Summit
My definition of wellness involves Pilates classes and cheese plates, not colonics and quartz stones, and I’m about as spiritual as a bath loofah. I'm
by
Carley Fortune
Health Trends
No, You Don’t Need To Spend $100 On A Colonic
Every so often, a topic comes up on Goop that's even kookier than vaginal jade eggs and sex supplements: colonics. Talking about the colon might seem
by
Cory Stieg
Pop Culture
Gwyneth Paltrow's Wedding Was As Goopy As You Imagined
When Gwyneth Paltrow has a wedding, you know it’s going to be the Goopiest affair. Her wedding to producer Brad Falchuk was every bit as
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
Gwyneth Paltrow Married Brad Falchuk In A Valentino Dress
Back in September, Gwyneth Paltrow married her fiancé, TV writer/producer Brad Falchuk in an intimate ceremony at her home in the Hamptons, and according
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Celebrities Who Almost Got Married
At the risk of sounding like the second-best song from Dirty Dancing, love is strange. Throw fame into the mix and all hell is bound to break loose.
by
Erin Donnelly
Beauty
7 Celebrities Who Are All About The Bush
Tons of women on the internet right now are opening up about why they're putting down the razor or breaking up with their bikini waxer as they halt the
by
Us
Pop Culture
Gwyneth Paltrow & Her Husband Have Unexpected Matching Wedding Bands
Following their secret nuptials last weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk shared a photo of their matching wedding rings — two very slim gold bands
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment News
Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Got Married — & Chris Martin Skipped It
Actress and living lifestyle brand Gwyneth Paltrow is once again redefining relationships. Paltrow has married her fianceé Brad Falchuk, and according to
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Probably Getting Married This Weekend & We Hav...
Is it finally time to toast with collagen-infused cocktails? According to sources, Oscar winner and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is getting married to
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Health News
Goop Agrees To Pay $145K In Lawsuit Over Vaginal Eggs
It's no secret that Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness website, goop, sometimes publishes questionable health claims (usually attached to an expensive product).
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Goop x CB2 Home Collection Is Here — & There's Not A Hea...
It's official: Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's popular but oft-mocked lifestyle brand, is delving into home goods. Goop has partnered with CB2 on a collection of
by
Olivia Harrison
Health Trends
The Wellness Trends Everyone In L.A. Is Obsessed With Right Now
To many New Yorkers, there's a stereotypical idea of what "L.A. wellness" entails: hikes in Runyon Canyon, CBD oil green smoothies, and bone broth from
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
These Celebrity-Approved Skin-Care Products Are 25% Off
We don't trust an A-lister who "swears by" a different moisturizer every week. In a world full of #ads and #sponsored content, they're probably getting
by
Megan Decker
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Why We Trust Celebrity Health Advice — Even When It's Wrong
On Wednesday, The New York Times Magazine published a feature on the wellness guru so many people love to hate, Gwyneth Paltrow, aka G.P. It's a pretty
by
Cory Stieg
Entertainment News
Gwyneth Paltrow Had A Very Good Reason Not To Marry Ben Affleck
Gwyneth Paltrow, first of her name, winner of Oscar, breaker of rules about vagina eggs, khaleesi of the empire of Goop, is currently making the press
by
Lauren Le Vine
Spirit
Why Goop's Getting Called Out For Its Crystals
In a perfect world, every piece of rose quartz would be gently plucked from the ground by a merry person who was paid fairly and enjoyed a full set of
by
Sara Coughlin
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted