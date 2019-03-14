The drah-ma! Avengers Endgame is all about that good good drama. Even for those who aren't super well-versed in the (very tangled, very confusing) world of Marvel, it's clear that this trailer is going to leave even the most casual super hero fans with some sort of resolve.
Mostly narrated by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) the new trailer, which dropped early Thursday morning, isn't as hopeful as it is vengeful. Those with powers who are still living after that Thanos wiped out a major population of the Earth are more determined than ever to kill Thanos? Get their friends back? Protect normal people? All of the above I think.
But most importantly: Gwyneth Paltrow is doing the most, mourning her Iron Man by placing his mask up to her face in the beginning of the trailer. It's very emotional, and some of you may cry right at that very moment.
Out April 26, Endgame closes one chapter of the Avengers, but starts another, perhaps thanks to Captain Marvel.
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correctly identify Miss Pepper Potts. Apologies, Black Widow.
Whatever it takes. Watch the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/0sOetnYzPu— The Avengers (@Avengers) March 14, 2019
