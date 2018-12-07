In this newest trailer, we see Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) broadcast a message that he is stuck alone in space, with little hope for survival. But our heroes haven't given up. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) team up to prepare for "the fight of their lives." The trailer also features appearances by Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who the team will also need as they find a way to save the universe. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) also makes a curious appearance at the end of the trailer — so much so that Captain America thinks that he sees an old recording of the superhero.