While everyone was losing their minds over yesterday's Golden Globe nominations and debating Grammy snubs, Avengers decided it would be the perfect time to set the internet on fire.
Marvel Studios dropped the highly anticipated trailer for the final chapter of their wildly successful Avengers series, Avengers: Endgame. And judging by the suspense and intrigue that hang over two-and-a-half minute video, it's likely to be the most dramatic finale yet.
Avengers: Endgame seems to pick up right where we left off at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Anyone who saw the last movie probably is still fighting the heartbreak of seeing many of our beloved heroes dissolve into little specks of dust after the titan Thanos secured all six Infinity Stones. He now wields enough power to control everything, including reality itself, so, well — let's just say things aren't looking good.
In this newest trailer, we see Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) broadcast a message that he is stuck alone in space, with little hope for survival. But our heroes haven't given up. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) team up to prepare for "the fight of their lives." The trailer also features appearances by Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who the team will also need as they find a way to save the universe. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) also makes a curious appearance at the end of the trailer — so much so that Captain America thinks that he sees an old recording of the superhero.
Marvel is likely feeling particularly good right now, as its film Black Panther received nods at two big award ceremonies this year, and it's expected to pick up Oscar nods as well. The Black Panther soundtrack is up for eight Grammys: Album of the Year, Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media; Best Song Written For Visual Media, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year for "All The Stars" (performed by Kendrick Lamar & SZA), as well as Best Rap Performance and Rap Song for Lamar's "King's Dead." It was also nominated for three Golden Globe awards, including best drama.
Watch the trailer. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26, 2019.
