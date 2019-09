Everyone The Grammy Nominations Brutally Snubbed

On the face of it, Nicki Minaj has been snubbed to a lesser degree by the Academy. She is not nominated at all for Queen , and in the past she has been nominated for all of her albums even if it was in the pop or rap/hip hop categories and not at the top of the ballot (and she has never won). Her shutout is a much bigger snub this year, however, because of the nominations of her (maybe?) nemesis Cardi B, who received first time nominations for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Rap Album. Nicki has stoked the flames of an on again/off again feud with Cardi all year and she undoubtedly knows that these nominations are the Academy taking the baton of top woman in rap from Nicki and handing it to Cardi.