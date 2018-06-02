The Head Of The Grammys Is Leaving & Here's What Women Really Think About It

"The Grammys are a world where a few people have the power and their ears are the only ones to please. I'm still dealing with Neil Portnow saying women need to step it up after the Grammys," Ndegeocello tells Refinery29. "My response is: 'I want your job.' By the time I'm 55, that's going to be my job. I know what he does, he's a man I have met, and I would accuse him to his face of serious racism. There are a lot of issues there, but I want that job because I can offer quality control...I wonder how he wasn't forced to resign. Then again, that's a spiritual lesson: [his position] has nothing to do with music, artistry, or craftsmanship."