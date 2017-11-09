It’s been three years since Taylor Swift has released a studio album, and so it’s been three years since we’ve participated in our favorite competitive sport: Scouring each new track for potentially biographical references. Who, and what, are Swift's new songs about? Back in the Speak Now era, Swift used to make up stories about crashing weddings. Now, as reputation goes to show, her personal life has more than enough material to sing about.
With reputation, Swift flaunts a new side of herself, a side which might not have formed had it not been for the summer of 2016. After numerous public feuds, Swift retreated from the limelight. She started dating actor Joe Alwyn. She wrote reputation. And in her own words, she got "smarter," she got "tougher," and she did it in "the nick of time."
If you’re at all curious to know Swift’s thoughts on Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Kanye West, Joe Alwyn, fame, wrongdoings, revenge, and British slang, you’ll get ‘em here. Here's our comprehensive, track-by-track rundown of Reputation.
Read These Stories Next: