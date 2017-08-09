Kendrick Lamar On Taylor Swift & Katy Perry's Feud Is All Of Us

Kendrick Lamar isn't one to involve himself with petty drama, but here he is entering the realm of the ultimate pop star feud, featuring his collaborator Taylor Swift and "Dark Horse" singer Katy Perry. Now, it's still unclear if this whole Perry-Swift feud is a merely a minor tiff between two grown women taken to the extreme thanks to the Internet, but either way, it's been a prevalent piece of entertainment news in 2017. But, apparently, not prevalent enough to ever reach the eyes or ears of Lamar.
In his cover story interview with Rolling Stone, a brave journalist asks Lamar if he's aware that he is tangentially involved in one of the juiciest feuds, apparently spurring from drama years ago when Swift allegedly stole Perry's dancers for her tour. Ever since then, breadcrumbs of a fabled feud have been dropped, including a perfume release and shady interview quotes. But the biggest breadcrumb? The track "Bad Blood," which Lamar raps on. The song is (basically 100%) aimed at Perry, and Lamar had no idea.
“No, I wasn’t aware of that, bro. That’s a great question. No! On the record, no. Which makes it even more funny now, for sure. That’s far beyond my concern,” he told music writer Brian Hiatt of the feud. He adds: “I have to stay away from that, for sure. That’s some real beef [laughs].”
A wise answer, my friend. Perry recently confirmed the feud, and promptly ended it. She even apologized to Swift publicly after her song, "Swish" was released and smelled like a diss track of its own.
I wonder if the rapper will still get an update from Perry at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (he is nominated and Perry is hosting and performing) even though the feud is now totally over, caput, never to be spoken of again.
