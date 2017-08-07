You'll Never Guess The One Surprising 2017 MTV VMA Performer

Katy Perry is hosting this year's Video Music Awards on MTV, and with her she is bringing a slew of familiar faces. MTV just unveiled its list of verified A-list performers and while it does not disappoint, it does come with a few surprises. As far as non-surprises go: Katy Perry performing songs off of Witness was just a no-brainer. Maybe she'll even bring out backpack boy again like she did at that bizarre, but wildly entertaining, Saturday Night Live performance. To continue with the "Duh" performers, we have: Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, and Lorde. All three are huge artists who released records that were played on repeat (seriously, enough with "Shape Of You") all year.
Next in the more surprising artists there is Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, and Shawn Mendes. Now Cyrus' single, "Malibu" was a huge hit there year because it hit us all right in the feels, but she didn't release anything else. Fifth Harmony is really trying to act like they aren't missing a key member of their group so good for them. And Shawn Mendes is really gunning to be the new Nick Jonas and Justin Bieber mash-up so I'm down to see him awkwardly dance-slash-sing into my heart and soul. And finally: Thirty Seconds to Mars? Why? No clue. They are not even nominated for an awards so it's a little confusing about why they are performing but, okay.
The network released two promotional videos along with the line-up, giving a glance at all the nominated performers.
This one includes shots of Cyrus, Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, and Lorde.
The second rounds out the lineup with Thirty Seconds to Mars, The Weeknd, and Shawn Mendes.
The 2017 Video Music Awards premiere on MTV on Sunday August 27 at 8 p.m.
