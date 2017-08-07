You'll Never Guess The One Surprising 2017 MTV VMA Performer

Next in the more surprising artists there is Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, and Shawn Mendes. Now Cyrus' single, "Malibu" was a huge hit there year because it hit us all right in the feels, but she didn't release anything else. Fifth Harmony is really trying to act like they aren't missing a key member of their group so good for them. And Shawn Mendes is really gunning to be the new Nick Jonas and Justin Bieber mash-up so I'm down to see him awkwardly dance-slash-sing into my heart and soul. And finally: Thirty Seconds to Mars? Why? No clue. They are not even nominated for an awards so it's a little confusing about why they are performing but, okay.