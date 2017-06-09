If Taylor Swift's music drop on Spotify was a dig at Katy Perry (who continues to spill more and more tea), then she's gonna have to think of another move because Perry had another trick up her sleeve. The pop-star revealed that she will be livestreaming her entire weekend (from Thursday to Sunday) on her YouTube channel. That means that there will be almost 100 hours worth of Perry content for her Katy Kats (and websites), and time to play her new album, Witness, again and again and again. It's one of the most over-the-top promotional events, ever.
The livestream is taking place at Witness World Wide headquarters, which is a fun house in Los Angeles made especially for this multi-day promotional event. There are cameras all around the headquarters to capture Perry's team (chef, assistant, dog) and her guests (a record-holding domino artist and Gordon Ramsey, to name a few). So far, the 32-year-old is being quite candid dancing around and singing the lyrics to her songs (sans curse words) and sharing some behind-the-scenes information about her life (she doesn't drink coffee anymore because she drinks a green food supplement).
The premise of the living art installation (if we want to generously call it that) has ties to her new album title. The singer wants fans to be able to "witness" her. She's also doing giveaways with sponsors to entice fans to stay glued to the stream. But viewers can't help but notice that the ongoing video is quickly turning into Real World: Katy Perry, and is likewise reminding fans of Big Brother because of all the cameras. Viewers are both intrigued and confused by what they're seeing, and how she's going to keep up this charade for three more days.
