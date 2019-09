As if we hadn't heard enough about Katy Perry and T. Swift's feud , Perry revived the topic in a new interview with NME and she really didn't hold back. She accused Swift of trying to "assassinate her character" and ruin her reputation among young fans. It was an opportune moment for Perry to address the feud that won't die since her new album Witness drops at 11 p.m. ET tonight and the event will be live-streamed on the singer's YouTube channel.