As if we hadn't heard enough about Katy Perry and T. Swift's feud, Perry revived the topic in a new interview with NME and she really didn't hold back. She accused Swift of trying to "assassinate her character" and ruin her reputation among young fans. It was an opportune moment for Perry to address the feud that won't die since her new album Witness drops at 11 p.m. ET tonight and the event will be live-streamed on the singer's YouTube channel.
Nothing generates buzz and publicity quite as much as a feud, are we right?
Well, the plot just thickened in a major way when Swift made a last-minute announcement of her own: She's re-releasing her music on all streaming services at midnight. (Swift's five studio albums haven't been available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Pandora since 2014.)
"In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA's 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight," according to a statement posted by the singer's official fan account.
Re-releasing all her music within an hour of Perry's big album drop? Well, uh, that's quite a coincidence. Or, of course, she could be clapping back to Perry's bold statement that, "I'm not Buddha. Things irritate me...Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That's so messed up!"
Ryan Murphy, if you're reading this: Will a future season of Feud focus on Perry and Swift?
