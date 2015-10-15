"The fact that I've never confirmed who those songs are about makes me feel like there is still one card that I'm holding," Taylor Swift says in the November issue of GQ. And, boy is she holding on to that card.
The pop star's cover story for the men's magazine references reports that her fallout with Katy Perry inspired her to write "Bad Blood," but she still doesn't quite come out and say it. Fans can, however, rest assured that the tune is not about an ex-boyfriend.
“You’re in a Rolling Stone interview, and the writer says, ‘Who is that song about? That sounds like a really intense moment from your life,’" Swift told the magazine. "And you sit there, and you know you’re on good terms with your ex-boyfriend, and you don’t want him — or his family — to think you’re firing shots at him. So you say, ‘That was about losing a friend.’ And that’s basically all you say. But then people cryptically tweet about what you meant. I never said anything that would point a finger in the specific direction of one specific person, and I can sleep at night knowing that. I knew the song would be assigned to a person, and the easiest mark was someone who I didn’t want to be labeled with this song. It was not a song about heartbreak. It was about the loss of friendship.”
So, just reading between the lines here, it's not about Harry Styles. It probably is about Katy Perry, but Swift doesn't want to lose sleep by pointing fingers or calling anyone out. Which, is kind of interesting, given that she's so quick to react when she thinks someone is calling her out (see: Nicki Minaj). Writer Chuck Klosterman notes that her no-answer answer has "more than a few molecules of bullshit."
We're inclined to agree, but we get it. Nobody wants to be seen as speaking out of school... even if you kind of are.
