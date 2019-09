Taylor Swift's New Song Is A Sly Admittance Of Defeat

Sure, there's a lot about Joe Alwyn . Like, we get it. But there's also something new in this song that we haven't heard before yet on this album: vulnerability. I think some of the reason people weren't buying Taylor's new schtick, most apparent in "Look What You Made Me Do" and "...Ready For It?" is because it was lacking the honesty that attracted us to her in the first place. If your entire public image was destroyed with a single Snapchat , you wouldn't be stronger and meaner and more powerful than ever. You would be sad. You would shut down. You'd go to your house in Rhode Island, drink big glasses of wine, play guitar and paint and write this song — no, seriously, that's what she did. Just look at her Instagram story.