The basic premise of Captain Marvel is that she travels from planet Kree-Lar, home of the Kree people, to Earth and tries to piece together the parts of her past that she cannot remember while working with Nick Fury. When Captain Marvel arrives on Earth, it is clear she has entered the grunge decade. From the Blockbuster and Radioshack stores to the payphones and flannel tied around waists, the latest Marvel movie will definitely have you feeling nostalgic. But, Captain Marvel is not the first Marvel film to occur predominantly in the past. In fact, here's the order of Marvel movies, now that we know so much more: