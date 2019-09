The past year has been excruciating for Marvel fans as we’ve mourned losing half of our favorite superheroes after Thanos' universe-shaking snap in Avengers: Infinity War . But with a little over a month to go before we find out the sure-to-be devastating and hopefully satisfying conclusion to the two-part Avengers epic story as well as Marvel’s decade-long first phase of films in Avengers: Endgame, we finally have our first clues as to how Captain Marvel connects to Avengers: Endgame , a.k.a. how she will (hopefully) help save the day/world/universe. The half-human half-Kree superhero Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) debuts in Captain Marvel, the ‘90s set origin story film now in theaters, and it’s clear that she’s strong enough to make Thanos shake in his boots (and gauntlet). But aside from being the strongest Avenger and the universe’s last hope, how does Captain Marvel fit into Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame