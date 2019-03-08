In the first Avengers film, Thanos makes his debut in the MCU as Loki’s benefactor — Thanos gives Thor’s brother the Chitauri army to take over Earth in exchange for getting him the Tesseract. Loki fails, and Thor takes him and the Tesseract back to Asgard in the wake of the all the destruction from the Battle of New York. Fury’s superiors at the World Security Council are furious with him for letting Loki and the Tesseract leave Earth, but having seen what the Tesseract is capable of (not only in Loki’s hands, but also the way it created Captain Marvel back in the beginning of his S.H.I.E.L.D. career), he stands by his decision that humanity is not ready for the Tesseract’s power.