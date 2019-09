It’s truly a testament to how much fans were excited for Captain Marvel’s release that all anyone could talk about after Avengers: Infinity War was Captain Marvel's pager . We lost half the universe, including most of the Avengers, after Thanos snapped his Infinity Gauntlet, and yet it was the post-credits scene that got audiences most hyped. Nick Fury, having just seen his partner Maria Hill dissolve into dust before his very eyes, ran to the trunk of the car to send a page before dissolving himself. When the camera panned down to the pager, Captain Marvel’s logo glowed triumphantly. We didn’t know much back then, but we did know that if anyone is going to be the key to defeating Thanos, it would be the badass and powerful Carol Danvers. Her debut film Captain Marvel, out now, only continues to add more evidence to that theory, but it also finally decodes the mystery of how Nick Fury got Captain Marvel's pager in the first place and how it works. Turns out, ‘90s technology was way cooler than we ever gave it credit for… at least, when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.