While we don’t get a detailed explanation of how the pager is able to call Captain Marvel across a couple galaxies (at least), the scene with the payphone at the beginning of the film helps put all the pieces together. The Kree clearly taught Carol how to combine different alien technology together to help her on missions no matter which planet she’s on, and that serves her well on Earth. And even though she has to leave the planet, she doesn’t want to leave Fury alone and without any alien allies should more invasions come (and they will), so the pager is her way of saying she’ll continue to defend Earth if it ever needs her. Considering that the entire universe just lost half its population, she’s definitely needed.