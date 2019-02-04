During the early hours of Super Bowl LIII, Marvel dropped a brand new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, the second half and final conclusion of what was started back in Avengers: Infinity War. It’s interesting to see who’s featured — and also not featured — in the 30 second trailer, considering that Thanos did *snap* half of them away. It’s also interesting to see that one major Avengers in the upcoming film is noticeably absent, even though we know she’s going to somehow play a major role in the film. Why have we yet to see Captain Marvel in any Avengers: Endgame trailer? Shortly after the Avengers: Endgame spot during the Super Bowl, Marvel dropped a solo trailer for Captain Marvel as well, which is the next stand-alone installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This spot, also clocking in at 30 seconds, doesn’t really feature anything other than the repeated Captain Marvel mantra of “higher, further, faster.”
With both these trailers out there and airing so closely together, it’s interesting that both movies, which are very much connected, have established zero connection with one another. It’s already been established that Captain Marvel is in Endgame, and Captain Marvel actually leads directly into Endgame. At the end of Infinity War, the final credit scene of the movie shows Nick Fury reaching out to Captain Marvel, wherever she is in the universe. Those separate, these two movies are very important for one another.
Though it hasn’t been established yet, it’s safe to assume that when Fury pages Captain Marvel at the end of Infinity War, she’s more than likely out in space (also, because if she were on Earth, Captain Marvel why didn’t you come to help out in Wakanda?). And at the end of Infinity War, know who else is out in space, completely trapped and cut off from all major communications? Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. So far, the Endgame trailers have made it pretty clear that Tony is floating out in space, more than likely floating around just waiting for death.
That’d be a pretty awful fate for the original Avenger, and in the Super Bowl spot we once again see Tony out in space — he’s now got Nebula with him, so at least he’s found a friend. But how are these two ever going to get back to Earth, let alone regrouped with the other Avengers?
Marvel has so far not dropped any sort of indication that Tony (and now Nebula) even makes it out of the ship alive. Considering that we haven’t seen Tony on Earth, and we haven’t seen any trace of Captain Marvel in the Endgame trailers, it’s would make sense if she plays some part in rescuing him from space. It’d also explain her major absence — you can’t show us Tony with the other Avengers without somehow hinting at Captain Marvel’s introduction.
If Captain Marvel doesn’t save Tony in space, another way she could come in is time travel. Yes, time travel! It’s widely believed that time travel will factor into Endgame somehow, and Samuel L. Jackson (who’s played Nick Fury for the past decade) has already hinted that Captain Marvel is, “one of the few people in the Marvel Universe that can time travel.” So we’re still not seeing her crossover into any of these Endgame trailers because then that would spoil a major plot point of the movie, that still may or may not even happen.
However Captain Marvel comes into the MCU via Endgame, we’re excited to see it. But first, we’re going to see her take to the big screen in her own movie that bows on March 8, with Endgame hitting theaters on April 26.
