During the early hours of Super Bowl LIII, Marvel dropped a brand new trailer for Avengers: Endgame , the second half and final conclusion of what was started back in Avengers: Infinity War. It’s interesting to see who’s featured — and also not featured — in the 30 second trailer, considering that Thanos did *snap* half of them away. It’s also interesting to see that one major Avengers in the upcoming film is noticeably absent, even though we know she’s going to somehow play a major role in the film. Why have we yet to see Captain Marvel in any Avengers: Endgame trailer ? Shortly after the Avengers: Endgame spot during the Super Bowl, Marvel dropped a solo trailer for Captain Marvel as well, which is the next stand-alone installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This spot, also clocking in at 30 seconds, doesn’t really feature anything other than the repeated Captain Marvel mantra of “higher, further, faster.”