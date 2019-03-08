No offense to Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man (who missed being dusted thanks to winding up in the quantum realm), but he’s probably not the one to defeat Thanos in the end. We’ve seen every other Avenger go up against Thanos, and lose. Someone’s got to come in and help save the day, and that burden is more than likely going to fall on Captain Marvel. There’s no doubt about it that she’s strong and powerful and since she’s technically got a little bit of the tesseract in her, she’s the only one who stands any sort of chance against the big bad.