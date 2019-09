Finally, after being teased for the last few years, Captain Marvel has arrived — and she’s here just in the knick of time, too. Things are not all that great in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both on Earth and in Space. Unable to stop him, Thanos collected all six Infinity Stones and assembled them together in his Infinity Gauntlet. Thanos then snapped half of Earth and Space away, including many of the Avengers. It certainly seems like all hope is lost, but it won’t be lost for long. If there’s anyone who stands even the slimmest chance of defeating Thanos, it’s Captain Marvel . All along, she’s been teased as one ridiculously powerful Avenger, and after seeing Captain Marvel , yeah, that’s confirmed as true. She can fly, she can shoot photon blasts out of her clenched fists, she can take a punch and give one right back, and also she’s pissed. Sure, these are many characteristics shared with other Avengers — Iron Man can fly, Scarlet Witch can warp reality, everyone can take a punch, and Bruce Banner is certainly angry — not all of them have these powers rolled into one.