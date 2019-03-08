Now, here’s where the spoilers for the movie come into play. In the film, things play out roughly the same, with bits and pieces taken from the many iterations of her origin story to knit it all together. After absorbing the energy from the explosion of her Earth-life mentor, Dr. Wendy Lawson's (a.k.a. Secret Kree on Earth, Mar-Vell, a.k.a. Annette Bening) top secret lightspeed-traveling engine, Carol’s life is saved by a blood transfusion from her Kree mentor, Starforce Commander, Yon Rogg (Jude Law). This effectively makes her a human-Kree hybrid, but it, coupled with the force of the blast, also removed her memories of her life before. In return, she received powers the likes of which we’ve never seen before in Marvel. The most noticeable one is her ability to fly, though she also has superhuman strength and can generate and control photonic energy blasts from her hands, which is also fairly useful when you’re punching a bunch of bad guys.