Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes A Rare Insta Appearance — But Did She Okay It?

A three-generation photo starring Gwyneth Paltrow; her mom, Blythe Danner; and daughter, Apple Martin; might make some waves in their family. Why? Apple apparently keeps strict control over when and how she’s pictured on social media.
She uploaded a photo her herself and the then-14-year-old Apple out skiing. In the photo, Apple is wearing a helmet and a ski mask so big you wouldn't even know it was her had her mother not helpfully captioned the photo with an emoji of the fruit. However, that still doesn't mean she was happy to have the picture on display to Paltrow's 5.3 million followers.
"Mom we have discussed this," Apple commented on the snap. "You may not post anything without my consent."
One reason this photo is still up might be due to it being posted by family friend Derek Blasberg, in celebration of Paltrow’s 46th birthday — not Paltrow herself.
Today is the middle one's birthday, but let’s celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline. Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women. The apple doesn't fall from the tree—and neither does Apple. Wishing you the absolute bestest year ever @gwynethpaltrow! 💘🎂
The most likely scenario? Apple loves the family photo showing her with her mom and grandma on a very special day.
Paltrow hasn’t been shy about admitting that teenagers can be complex. In a post-Emmy Awards Today appearance, she both sang their praises and called them out.
It's the best," Paltrow told host Savannah Guthrie. "They're really coming into themselves. They're hilarious. They're smart. They can talk. They can sort of muse about things — it's the greatest."
She also candidly acknowledged the challenges. "Yeah, they can be kind of, you know, dicks once in a while," she said, spurring the show to bleep her.
We know Apple does approve some photos, like a pic from National Daughter’s Day that Paltrow posted last year.
In it, the duo smile at the camera, blue eyes sparkling. At the time Apple had pink hair (didn’t we all at this time last year?) and her mom wrote, “Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life.”
