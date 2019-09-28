Falchuk co-created Glee with frequent collaborator Ryan Murphy. At the time, Paltrow was a guest star on four episodes of the second season, as substitute teacher Holly Holiday. Onscreen, her character had a romance with Will Schuester; offscreen, she and Falchuk’s relationship was going from professional to romantic. Earlier that year, Paltrow and longtime husband Chris Martin had announced that they were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage, famously releasing a statement about their “conscious uncoupling.” Falchuk had split from his wife of nearly 10 years, fellow producer Suzanne Bukinik, one year prior.