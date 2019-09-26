Ryan Murphy takes his casting super seriously. Once he finds an actor that he likes, he'll often re-use them in various TV show projects. Case in point: Billie Lourd was on Scream Queens and now she's a regular on American Horror Story. For Murphy's new show The Politician, the cast is filled with a lot of newcomers (to the Murphiverse, not to acting in general — although there are some of those as well). But, there are a few Murphy acting favorites in The Politician too. It wouldn't be a Murphiverse show without some signature casting moves.
The Politician is primarily about high school students, since its main character is high school senior Payton Hobart (Ben Platt). Payton is desperate to win the election for class president to cement his entrance into Harvard and set him on a path to win the US presidency. His classmates take the campaign just as seriously as Payton. There are rallies, polls, and he even has a campaign team. The rest of the cast is rounded out by the parents (and a grandparent in one case) of the main characters. It's the parental roles that have the most recognizable names in the cast list. On the student level, several of the stars are up-and-comers.
Here are all the faces (new and familiar) in Netflix's The Politician.