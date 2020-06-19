Ryan Murphy takes his casting super seriously. Once he finds an actor that he likes, he'll often re-use them in various TV show projects. Case in point: Billie Lourd was on Scream Queens and now she's a regular on American Horror Story. For Murphy's Netflix show The Politician, the cast is filled with a lot of newcomers (to the Murphiverse, not to acting in general — although there are some of those as well). But, there are a few Murphy favourites in The Politician too. It wouldn't be a Murphiverse show without some signature casting moves.
The Politician started out as a show about high school students, with protagonist Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) starting his run as a student body presidential hopeful. Payton was desperate to win the election for class president to cement his entrance into Harvard and set him on a path to win the US presidency. His classmates took the campaign just as seriously as Payton. There were rallies, polls, and a campaign team. The rest of the season 1 cast was rounded out by the parents (and a grandparent in one case), but as we move onto season 2, the focus is on these one-time students, now grown up (enough) and running a real political campaign in New York. Okay, it's also focused on Bette Midler, but that's understandable.
Here are all the returning faces, new faces, and the faces we left behind in season 1 from Netflix's The Politician.