The very fun trick of The Politician is that it never treats the race at San Sebastian as small potatoes. If Payton & Co. don’t care about the series’ central competition, why should we? But, oh do they care. Particularly once-popular boy River enters the election. David Corenswet, who plays River, is the newest brown-haired, blue-eyed dreamboat to enter the Murphyverse, joining the sharp-cheekboned ranks of AHS alums like Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Finn Witrock, and Wes Bentley. While most of those Prince Eric lookalikes played sociopaths and villains in Murphy/Falchuck productions, Corenswet is the empathetic and emotional conscience of The Politician.