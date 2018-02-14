Story from Entertainment News

What Does Ryan Murphy's Mega Netflix Deal Mean For Your Favourite Shows?

Madison Medeiros
Photo: Courtesy of FX
Ryan Murphy has just made streaming history.
Variety reports the man behind some of our favorite shows — American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, and 9-1-1 — has just signed a five-year deal with Netflix valued at nearly $300 million (£213 million). The exciting partnership, announced on Tuesday night, requires Murphy to produce brand-new series and films for the streaming giant beginning on 1st July, when Variety reports the showrunner's longstanding contract with 20th Century Fox will be up.
The news comes just weeks after Netflix announced it had ordered two seasons of The Politician, a one-hour musical comedy, and two seasons of Ratched, a drama, produced by none other than Mr. Murphy himself.
Advertisement
Though Murphy's move to Netflix is wonderful for him, we'd be lying if we said we weren't worried about how it might ultimately impact our go-to FX shows. Thankfully, Variety reports that, aside from some possible tension on set, nothing is going to change between Murphy and Fox in relation to current programming.
"The history of this moment is not lost on me," Murphy said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 dollars in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallised and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me. I am awash in genuine appreciation for Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings, and Cindy Holland at Netflix for believing in me and the future of my company, which will continue to champion women, minorities, and LGBTQ heroes and heroines, and I am honoured and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows."
If you're worried that the deal might cause Murphy to lose focus on his existing projects, don't. He's already started working on AHS' eighth season, and from what we know so far, it's going to be unlike anything we've ever seen. According to TV Line, Murphy will send his newest roster of dark characters into the future. When you think about it, there's nothing much scarier than a plunge into the unknown.
That is, unless you're part of Disney and Fox, who Forbes reports just signed a massive merger. Though the move will undoubtedly put Disney at the top of the cable game, some are wondering just how effective their reign will be after losing two of their top players, Murphy and Shonda Rhimes, to Netflix.
Advertisement
Of course, there's another point some fans are noticing: the pay disparity between Murphy and Rhimes.
Perhaps Netflix's next big move should be closing the pay gap?
Read These Stories Next:
The Viral Words You Need To Know
Heartbreaking Movies You Should Never Watch Alone
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series