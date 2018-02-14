What Does Ryan Murphy's Mega Netflix Deal Mean For Your Favourite Shows?

American Horror Story will continue through FX. Ryan Murphy will continue to serve as an exec producer on FX's American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, Pose and Fox's 911. pic.twitter.com/AL4j05KcwH— AHS LEAKS (@ahsleak) February 14, 2018
Netflix now has Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes. Binging entire seasons of their shows will be satisfying, but also, what does that mean for broadcast and cable? https://t.co/nhk5WRe4kr— Evette Dionne ? (@freeblackgirl) February 14, 2018
Can't wait for Ryan Murphy's new show, "Feud: FX and Netflix"— Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) February 14, 2018
Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy goin to Netflix? It’s over for everybody else. Now lemme get a show ??♀️— Camille Winbush (@camilleSwinbush) February 14, 2018
Shonda Rhimes moves to Netflix for $100 mill. Ryan Murphy moves to Netflix for $300 mill. Just noticing that.— B. Rose (@bookbeaut) February 14, 2018
Surprised I haven't heard anyone bring up the large disparity in deal price between the Netflix deals of Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes. $100m vs $300m... @brooksbarnesNYT @anoushasakoui @benfritz @sarafischer https://t.co/EUtuT2SXck— JeremyHodkin (@JeremyHodkin) February 14, 2018
Let me get this correct: Ryan Murphy got 300 million for a five year deal with Netflix, but Shonda Rhimes only got 100 million for four? Nothing to sneeze at, but someone's agent is getting cussed the fuck out right now.— Akela Cooper (@AkelaCooper) February 14, 2018