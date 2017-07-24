With strings of paparazzi photos, tabloids desperately try to convince us that celebrities are “just like us.” They walk their dogs! They have babies! They eat! Somehow, by reminding us that these high-earning, influential people in the public eye also perform quotidian tasks, we’ll feel a bit better about ourselves.
There’s one way, though, in which female celebrities really are just like us. When it comes to pay day, famous women continually receive less than their male counterparts. As Natalie Portman explained to Marie Claire, “Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”
Thanks to events like the 2014 Sony hack, which revealed just how drastic the wage gap is, the ramparts of this previously taboo subject have burst open. More and more women celebrities have spoken out against this all-too-prevalent practice. And, encouragingly, changes seem to be happening. The male stars of the forthcoming film Battle of the Sexes took pay cuts so their co-star, Emma Stone, could achieve parity with them.
From Emma Stone to Charlize Theron, here are the female celebrities who are causing change by speaking up.
