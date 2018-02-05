Ryan Murphy Doesn't Sleep, Recruits Ben Platt & Maybe Gwyneth Paltrow For Netflix Musical

Prolific television creator Ryan Murphy seems to get a new show greenlit every few weeks, so it's hardly a surprise that Netflix has snatched up yet another series from the American Horror Story producer. According to Deadline, Netflix has ordered two seasons of Murphy's The Politician, a one-hour musical comedy starring Pitch Perfect alum and Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt.
If the "one-hour musical comedy" thing reminds you of Murphy's Glee, so should this news: Per Deadline, the series is also working on getting Glee alum Gwyneth Paltrow onboard, as well as Funny Girl heroine Barbra Streisand.
Paltrow, fans may remember, recurred on Glee as substitute Holly Holiday. She even performed Holly's version of "Forget You" with Cee Lo Green himself at the 2011 Grammys. While Streisand never appeared on Fox's musical dramedy, she was namechecked oodles of times by Lea Michele's Rachel Berry, who was obsessed with crafting a career as iconic as Streisand's. (The kids of Glee even did a dance number to Dance Sauce's "Barbra Streisand.")
Speaking of Rachel — would she not fight tooth and nail to land a role in this TV series? Just saying.
According to Deadline, Platt will portray the titular character: a wealthy Santa Barbara resident with desires to make his mark in government. He'll also, of course, sing.
Platt took to Twitter to share his excitement about the new venture:
"I’ve been anxiously waiting to share this news with the world. Life, and @MrRPMurphy, are but a dream. We’re gonna knock your socks off," wrote the actor. "See you on @netflix."
So far, there's no timeline for when The Politician will hit Netflix, but fortunately, there's plenty of Murphy material currently on TV. Right now, for example, you can watch his new first-responder procedural 9-1-1, or the latest season of his American Crime Story anthology series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace.
Murphy has another series in the works at Netflix as well, because Murphy, apparently, has many more hours in the day than any of us. Ratched will tell the story of the infamously cruel nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, with routine Murphy muse Sarah Paulson in the titular role. It has also received a two-season order from Netflix.
While Paltrow's deal has yet to officially close on The Politician, I have high hopes that the upcoming series will features gems like her rendition of Eddie Murphy's "Party All The Time," my absolute favorite Glee number of all time. I will accept nothing less.
