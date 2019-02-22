Whether or not you've seen Bohemian Rhapsody, you might have noticed a new Pinterest-worthy presence on the red carpet this year. Lucy Boynton, who stars alongside IRL boyfriend Rami Malek in the Queen biopic, has been dazzling us this awards season with her whimsical choice of dresses, statement makeup and that enviable chin-grazing bob.
The 25-year-old actress, who also featured in Murder on the Orient Express and (her break-out role) Sing Street, has been working with stylist Leith Clark, whose roster of clients includes Keira Knightley, Zoe Kazan and Alison Sudol. Adopting Clark's romantic aesthetic, Boynton has worn showstopping pieces from Chanel, Valentino, Gucci and Miu Miu, as well as championing independent brands like Batsheva.
While we wait to see what she wears to the Oscars this weekend, we've rounded up our favourite looks so far, from dreamy floral gowns to sweet tweed two-pieces. We predict big sartorial things for Boynton. Watch this space...