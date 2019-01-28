When we saw Lucy Boynton's blunt, blonde bob at the Golden Globes, it was official — she's going to be at the top of our beauty-crush list for 2019. But before we could even consider running to our hairstylist with photos of Boynton's hair in hand, she showed up to the 2019 SAG Awards with makeup to die for. Now, we can't decide which part of her look to copy first.
The 24-year-old actress hit the carpet with her choppy bob tied up with a velvet black ribbon that celebs (like Kate Middleton and Margot Robbie) have been loving recently. But when we zoomed in on her look, it was her '70s-inspired eye makeup that really stole the spotlight.
Advertisement
Celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker kept Boynton's skin simple with her cheekbones slightly chiseled and her brows loosely brushed up. She then carefully swept on Chanel Precision Eye Definer in Black to create a "rainbow shape" arch on her lids that gave off major Twiggy vibes. The fact that it looked that sharp and smudge-free throughout the night is proof of its staying power.
To finish the throwback look, Baker gave Boynton's lashes a "spidery" effect with Victoria's Secret Major Lashes Full Volume Mascara. As a finishing touch, she "blurred" her lips using Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Liquid Lip in Love (a bitten, rosy color), further solidifying her status as 2019's red-carpet beauty influencer to watch.
Advertisement