Story from Beauty

Hair Bows Are Back — & Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of The Trend

Us
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock.
Everything in life circles back eventually — this we all know — but to be honest, we did not see this one coming: the return of hair bows. On both runways and red carpets, celebrities, models, and even royalty alike are finishing off their updos and blowouts with long strands of satin, velvet, and grosgrain fabric.
And unlike designer headbands or nameplate barrettes, these accessories will only set you back a few cents. Even better, they require almost no effort: Just slip one around your ponytail like Kate Middleton, or use one to tie off your French braid like Emily Ratajkowski. The messier and more imperfect it is, the cooler it will look.
Check out our favorite ways to wear the trend, ahead.
Related Stories
All the Best Hair Accessories At Fashion Week
Ariana Revives The '90s, One Hair Clip At A Time
20 Hair Accessories For Actual Adults

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series