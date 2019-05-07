Everything in life circles back eventually — this we all know — but to be honest, we did not see this one coming: the return of hair bows. On both runways and red carpets, celebrities, models, and even royalty alike are finishing off their updos and blowouts with long strands of satin, velvet, and grosgrain fabric.
And unlike designer headbands or nameplate barrettes, these accessories will only set you back a few cents. Even better, they require almost no effort: Just slip one around your ponytail like Kate Middleton, or use one to tie off your French braid like Emily Ratajkowski. The messier and more imperfect it is, the cooler it will look.
Check out our favorite ways to wear the trend, ahead.