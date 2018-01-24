The (Almost) Free Way To Wear Hollywood's Favorite Accessory

We were admittedly skeptical when we noticed a steady stream of A-listers wearing hair ribbons over the past few weeks. After all, the line between chic and kindergarten can be a really thin one to walk. Hollywood and social media fashionistas ended up surprising us, though, pairing dainty bows with edgy updos, braids, buns, and low ponytails. Now, the trend is getting a luxurious update that you can recreate... that is, if you happened to receive a $2,500+ handbag over the holidays.
Celebrities and crafty Instagrammers are taking their ribbons from Chanel, Dior, and Chloé shopping bags and repurposing them for their hairstyles by weaving them into braids or using them to top off their ponytails. Even better? It's something that works for all textures, too (you're going to scream over Skai Jackson's ponytail). Granted, the looks ahead can easily be done with craft store trimmings... but if you're feeling fancy, then keep scrolling ahead. And loan us a couple hundred, will ya?