The Coolest Ways To Wear Your Hair Up — No Matter Your Length

We're all for letting our hair hang loose, whether it's a sleek blowout, movie star waves, or big curls . But sometimes, a modern updo, bun, or pony is the best way to make a scene. If you need proof, look at any red carpet this year. Yara Shahidi, Meghan Markle Tracee Ellis Ross and more are sweeping their hair back (either partially or all the way) so that the paps could really get a good look at their gorgeous gowns and accessories.