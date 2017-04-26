I still distinctly remember my most-coveted hairstyles as a tiny tot. Moesha's box braids were the top, while Whitney Houston's spiral curls from her Cinderella remake were up there, too. And curls? Literally anyone's big, sausage-y, old Hollywood-style waves piqued my interest.
Moral of the story: There are few things classier than big ol' cascading curls, either swept to one side, over the shoulder to show off your dangling earrings, or messed up a la Rihanna. It seems like Hollywood — as well as a few designers — agree, as we've seen stars with huge curls on the red carpet and down the runway more and more lately. Like a LBD or a Levi's jean jacket, this is one look that will never go out of style.
See our favorite waves ahead — and learn how to recreate your own, too!