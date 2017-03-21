Corinne Is Bringing Back This '90s Hair Trend In A Major Way

Whether getting ready for a night in the fantasy suite or an appearance onthe reality star rolls with big, fat sausage curls. They’re unbroken, completely non-textured and giving us ‘90s feels all over again. Is Corrine’s curl MO enough to make you ditch your lived-in look? Check out the best of Corinne’s signature style, ahead, and get ready for a lesson in why doing things “wrong” can feel so right — or at least get you on T.V.