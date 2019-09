Corinne Is Bringing Back This '90s Hair Trend In A Major Way

For years, we’ve diligently listened to celebrity stylists as they’ve told us not to curl the ends of our hair — the looser, more relaxed wave is much more modern, after all. And when they’ve instructed us to brush out our barrel curls for a more piecey, lived-in look, we listened, too (and loved the results ). But our Corinne? She does neither — and may just singlehandedly change the hair game in the process.