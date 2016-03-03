1 of 42

Photographed by Molly Cranna.

Look 1: The Signature 901 Wave

The beauty of this style is that it can be done on any hair texture under the sun — but it does require some length. Any haircut that's chin-length or longer will work, and you'll get a more undone result if you have a few layers. Start with dry, straight-to-slightly wavy tresses.



To begin, prep your 'do with whatever product gives you the most pliable hold once dry (we like mousse for fine to medium hair and styling cream for medium to textured hair). Those with fine to medium hair should rough-dry their locks (flip wet hair over and blast with a dryer sans brush) for volume; those with medium to thick and textured locks should start with a fresh or day-two blowout. Have curly hair? Don't stress about getting it super-straight — focus on loosening your curls until they become wavy — the iron will do the rest.