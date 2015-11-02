Jennifer Lawrence Just Debuted A MAJOR Hair Change

Warning: The following photo may give you serious hair envy.
Jennifer Lawrence hit the red carpet with a completely new look this weekend: an icy, white-blond platinum bob. No surprise here — Hollywood hairstylist extraordinaire Riawna Capri did both the asymmetrical cut and the cool-toned color. (You can read all of Capri's tips for caring for blond hair here, and her advice on scoring the on-trend cut here!)
Lawrence's dramatic change is reportedly linked to her role in Passengers, a sci-fi film she's shooting alongside Chris Pratt in Atlanta. The look has been under
lock and key a baseball hat for the past few weeks — until now. On Saturday, Lawrence stepped out for the Hunger Games hand-and-footprint ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and let all the short, blond goodness shine, thanks to soft waves and a deep side-part courtesy of hairstylist Jenny Cho. Even if she did initially cut it for a role, it suits her so well that we could see it becoming her signature style.
So would you try this look? Tell us in the comments!
