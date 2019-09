Jennifer Lawrence Just Debuted A MAJOR Hair Change

lock and key

Lawrence's dramatic change is reportedly linked to her role in Passengers, a sci-fi film she's shooting alongside Chris Pratt in Atlanta. The look has been undera baseball hat for the past few weeks — until now. On Saturday, Lawrence stepped out for the Hunger Games hand-and-footprint ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and let all the short, blond goodness shine, thanks to soft waves and a deep side-part courtesy of hairstylist Jenny Cho . Even if she did initially cut it for a role, it suits her so well that we could see it becoming her signature style.So would you try this look? Tell us in the comments!