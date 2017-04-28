Sure, the lob may be the reigning cool-girl cut. And you may have a few friends who are snipping their strands into impossibly chic pixies. But that doesn't mean we've turned up our noses on Rapunzel-like length. Oh, no — in fact, the beauty industry is still majorly infatuated with down-to-there hair.
What's more, there are a ton of gorgeous hairstyles you can pull off with long hair. And we've rounded up some of our favorites for the next time you feel a style slump coming on. Click through for major long-hair inspiration, from updos to boho waves.