19 Actually Doable Hairstyles For Super-Long Hair

The bob may be the reigning cool-girl cut, and you may have a few friends who are snipping their hairstyles into impossibly chic pixies — but that doesn't mean we've turned up our noses at Rapunzel-like length.
Whether you've been growing your hair out for years or prefer to fake it with wigs and extensions, there's no limit to the number of hairstyles you can pull off with long hair. Braids woven with colourful scarves, top-knots secured with glittering clips, long locs styled into loose waves — the possibilities are endless.
So, for the next time you feel a style slump coming on, we've rounded up some of our favourite styles to try, from decorated ponytails for brunch with your crew to Old Hollywood waves for a black-tie event — most of which you can whip up with your own two hands, no salon styling experience necessary.