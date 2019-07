However, my relationship with the bob has been a rocky one. Growing up, my hair was a thick ball of frizz , and despite being a professional hairdresser at the time, my mum lopped it into a triangular bird's nest that stopped at my jaw – with a matching full fringe to boot. I spent years growing out that short, unruly crop and vowed never to cut that many inches off again. But after a bad break-up at university, and in an obvious moment of poor judgement, I paid a backstreet Cardiff hair salon exactly £13.50 to do it again. Naturally, I hated it, but at least the bad haircut tears distracted from the heartbreak... Fast-forward to the start of 2019, and I started to dabble in the idea of the bob once more. I grew tired of my long, nothing-y hair and at first, considered an A-line lob – shoulder-length hair that's a little longer at the front than the back. But glimpsing Kim Kardashian's chin-grazing, glasslike crop completely swayed me and I booked an appointment at Charles Worthington salon the same day.