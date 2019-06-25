Summertime is the best — spending long days at the beach, enjoying free concerts in the park, sipping on rosé at outdoor happy hours... you catch our drift. But there are a few downsides to this lovely time of year. One of them, hands down, is humidity. It's not only uncomfortable, but it can cause some major hair issues. In fact, it can turn our carefully coiffed tresses into a frizz-for-all.