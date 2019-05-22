6 of 14

Bumble and bumble Bb. Curl (Style) Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil



It’s safe to say that gels have redeemed themselves after years of being shunned for their role in crispy ‘80s hairstyles. This unique product takes the hold of a gel and adds a dose of hydrating oils, for glossy curls that are practically immune to humidity. Plus, the formula also contains UV inhibitors, so your hair won’t take a hit from the sun’s moisture-zapping rays.