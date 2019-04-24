The Best Hair Straightening Brushes, Tried & Tested By R29 Staffers

Since American brand DAFNI brought their original straightening brush to market a few years ago, the hair styling tool has piqued the interest of beauty obsessives worldwide.
Combining the functionality of a hair brush and the smoothing properties of a pair of straightening irons, the clever device is championed by some of the best hairstylists in the business for making hair sleek, glossy and lending a salon-fresh blow-dried look. "If you want smooth hair, a straightening brush is a great shout," says hairstylist and Amika Artistic Ambassador, James Earnshaw. "A year ago, no-one was really using them but now lots of brands are on board. They are so easy to use, and the best part is that you can style big sections of hair in virtually no time at all."
Anything that cuts styling time in half is worth a go, right? Ahead, three R29 staffers tried the most popular straightening brushes out there right now.