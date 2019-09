We're fascinated with other people's way of doing things, from how they fit in exercise during the week to their bedtime beauty routines . Whether it's to compare approaches or to poach new techniques and products, we're firm advocates of knowledge-sharing. Next up? Haircare. With trends like co-washing, sulphate-free shampoos , and hot oil treatments influencing people's styling choices, it's easy to get lost in the jargon and struggle to work out what's best for your hair type.