A cute bob isn’t just the coolest 2019 hair trend — it’s also much easier to style in the scorching summer heat. Kaia Gerber knows this well. Yesterday, the model and newest face of Stella McCartney ditched her signature long brown locks for a new side-swept lob, along with some expertly-placed sunny highlights.
“The drama cut,” Gerber wrote on Instagram, crediting stylists Sandy Hullett and Redken Global Director Guido Palau for her new ‘do. And dramatic it is: The extreme side part beautifully complements her new face-framing layers and choppy ends. Her cheekbones, a genetic gift from mom Cindy Crawford, appear even higher with the shorter, A-line shape.
Advertisement
As for the colour, it’s a subtle departure from her previous chocolate brown, but equally gorgeous. With a mix of golden blonde and fashionable copper highlights, it feels both natural but also modern — and quite fitting for a next-generation supermodel.
Gerber's cut is quickly cementing itself as the cool-girl hairstyle of 2019, with celebs like Brie Larson and Mandy Moore also hopping on the bob bandwagon. Yes, you’re excused to book an appointment with your stylist now.
Advertisement