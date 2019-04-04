19 Breakout Hair-Colour Looks To Inspire The Perfect Spring Highlights

Imagine it's Friday night, and you're at the bar tapping your nails on the counter waiting for your next gin and tonic. Your eyes land on the girl standing next to you. Well, not so much her as her hair: glossy, caramel-tinted waves throw haphazardly in a deep side part that, to the untrained eye, would read as God-gifted or sun-bleached from a holiday. But you know the truth: It's the work of a good colourist.
Even if you can't afford the crème de la crème when it comes to your salon — because hey, we're all on a budget — you can have that kind of enviable cool-girl colour, so long as you do your photo research and bring the visuals to your next appointment. To that end, we've rounded up the breakout hair-colour trends out of L.A. and NYC's hottest salons right now.