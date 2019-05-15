When your allergies are acting up, you can't get a handle on what constitutes a weather-appropriate outfit, and you want to cry every day at 5 p.m. when you realize there's still two weeks until summer, you know it's high time for some kind of pick-me-up. You may not be able to put a hard stop to sniffles or splurge on a lightweight transitional jacket just like that, but an appointment with your colorist is all you really need to add a breath of fresh air to your whole look — and your frame of mind.
While there's something to be said for the natural subtlety of barely-there babylights and multi-dimensional lowlights, the color trend that's really taking off this season is a high-drama, bright-and-glossy, surprisingly flattering shade of burnished copper. Celebrity colorist George Papanikolas says that we can expect red tones to dominate hair-color trends starting... right now. "Red and copper tones are going to make a strong statement this season," he tells us — and seemingly every It girl is already on board.
Ahead, photographic proof of how red hair is dominating spring and pre-summer street style. Let the promise of fiery, traffic-stopping shine in a sea of windblown blondes and balayage brunettes be all the inspiration you need to elevate your hair (and your mood) this May.
Emma Stone
Bright red hair has been Emma Stone's M.O. since her Superbad days. Though she's gone double-process platinum blonde in the past when the role demands it, the actress has recently taken to a more subtle and perfectly on-trend color change, a shiny burnished-copper tone between rich brunette and red.
Kate Bosworth
Bosworth, a natural blonde, is proof that blazing-red color — courtesy of editorial colorist David Adams — looks incredible blended over a lighter fair-blonde base (and even better when you add a poppy-red lip).
Amandla Stenberg
For cues on how to infuse copper-toned highlights over a dark brown or black base shade, look no further than Amandla Stenberg, who makes fiery ringlets a fashion statement.
