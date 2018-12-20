13 Winter Hair-Color Ideas Straight Out Of NYC's Trendiest Salons

This week, once you've nestled into a spot by the fireplace and slipped your feet into a pair of cozy wool socks, consider jumping into some 2019 pre-planning — the fun kind that doesn't require Google Calendar — by dreaming up your new year, new you hair.
If trolling hashtags for the perfect golden blonde highlights (something bright, but in a winter-y way) feels counter to your social media detox (which we fully endorse), we've got you covered. Ahead, we've compiled a foolproof winter hair color guide, filled with the most gorgeous and wearable highlights, lowlights, and tonal trends rolling out of New York City's top salons right now.
Whether you're looking to try a warm brown, something blonder, or have been considering the best way to pull off red — scroll through to nail down your 2019 color, so you can finally sink into that murder mystery novel.