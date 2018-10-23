Photo: Via @lebeautyy_.

Lowlights



Lowlights refers to strands of darkness woven back into the hair to return contrast to hair that's been highlighted repeatedly. They are usually the same level of darkness as the base color (or within a shade or two) and they can be used to bridge the gap between a very dark base color that has very light highlights.



By weaving an in-between shade of lowlight, you can connect the two other colors and avoid looking stripy. It's important to periodically check with your colorist to see if you need to weave in a few lowlights. You never want your skin tone to match you hair color, so prevent looking washed out by doing lowlights when necessary.