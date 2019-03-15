The Cutest Green Nail Art For A St. Patty's Day Manicure That's Actually Chic

St. Patrick's Day is this weekend, which means there'll be steins of beer lining the bar, too many "Kiss Me I'm Irish" T-shirts to count, and green everywhere. Whether you've already planned to wear emerald from head-to-toe or you're going low-key with jeans and that mint micro-purse you love, you can't go wrong adding a glossy green manicure to your ensemble.
To the at end, we've already broken down the best green polish you can buy, and to take it up a notch, we've coupled that with the coolest St. Patrick's Day-inspired nail-art ideas on Instagram. From minty polka dots to green-and-beige flowers, scroll through for manicure ideas that will make any foaming mug of Guinness look inviting.